Saudi Footballer Salem Al-Dawsari Named 2022 AFC Player Of The Year

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Saudi Footballer Salem Al-Dawsari named 2022 AFC player of the year

DOHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Saudi Arabian national team player and Al-Hilal SFC winger Salem Al-Dawsari was crowned the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Player of the Year for 2022 in a ceremony at the Qatar National Convention Center in Doha.

Salem has solidified his position as one of the best players in Asia, showcasing his talent on the world stage during his participation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where he scored the winning goal for the national team in a 2-1 victory against Argentina, which ultimately became the champions.

He also netted a goal against Mexico, equaling the record for the highest number of goals scored by a Saudi player in World Cup matches with a total of three goals. Locally, Al-Dawsari was a main contributor to Al-Hilal's triumph in the Saudi Pro League 2021-2022 and the King Cup 2022-2023.

