UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Forces Arrest Citizen Attacking Security Guard At French Consulate - State Media

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 04:33 PM

Saudi Forces Arrest Citizen Attacking Security Guard at French Consulate - State Media

The Saudi Special Forces for Diplomatic Security have managed to detain the kingdom's citizen after he attacked a security guard at the French consulate in the city of Jeddah, the state-run SPA news agency reported, citing a media spokesperson for Mecca's police forces

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The Saudi Special Forces for Diplomatic Security have managed to detain the kingdom's citizen after he attacked a security guard at the French consulate in the city of Jeddah, the state-run SPA news agency reported, citing a media spokesperson for Mecca's police forces.

The security officer received minor injuries as a result of the assault, in which a sharp object was used, the agency said, adding that the guard was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The perpetrator was arrested and legal measures were taken against him.

Related Topics

Police Mecca Jeddah Saudi Media

Recent Stories

Vivo Communications Research Institute releases 6G ..

14 minutes ago

Borrell Urges EU to Bolster Ties With Africa, Says ..

2 minutes ago

Court adjourns hearing of illegal assets cases aga ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan, Sri Lanka trade can be enhanced beyond U ..

2 minutes ago

Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship applications last ..

2 minutes ago

CAR Faces Acute Humanitarian Crisis With Over 2.6M ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.