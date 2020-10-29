Saudi Forces Arrest Citizen Attacking Security Guard at French Consulate - State Media

The Saudi Special Forces for Diplomatic Security have managed to detain the kingdom's citizen after he attacked a security guard at the French consulate in the city of Jeddah, the state-run SPA news agency reported, citing a media spokesperson for Mecca's police forces

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The Saudi Special Forces for Diplomatic Security have managed to detain the kingdom's citizen after he attacked a security guard at the French consulate in the city of Jeddah, the state-run SPA news agency reported, citing a media spokesperson for Mecca's police forces.

The security officer received minor injuries as a result of the assault, in which a sharp object was used, the agency said, adding that the guard was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The perpetrator was arrested and legal measures were taken against him.