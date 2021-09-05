UrduPoint.com

Saudi Forces Down Houthi Ballistic Missile Fired Toward Eastern Region - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2021) Saudi Arabia's air forces have intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Houthi rebels towards the oil-rich Eastern Province, the Ministry of Defense said on Sunday.

"Saudi defenses have intercepted and destroyed at ... Saturday evening (04 September 2021) a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia from Sana'a using civilian objects as a launch site towards the Eastern Province of the Kingdom," the ministry said in a statement, as quoted by the state-run SPA news agency.

As a result of downing, debris from the missile scattered across the Dahyat Al-Dammam neighborhood, injuring two children and causing minimal damages to 14 houses.

Additionally, the Saudi forces have intercepted destroyed two more ballistic missiles and three bomb-laden drones launched the rebels towards the Eastern Province, as well as the provinces of Jazan and Najran, the ministry said.

"The Ministry of Defense will undertake all necessary and deterrent measures to protect its territory and national capacities, stop these hostile, cross-boarder acts of aggression and safeguard civilians and civilian objects in accordance with the customary International Humanitarian Law," the statement added.

Yemen has been gripped by an internal conflict between the government forces and the Houthi movement for over six years. Since 2015, the Saudi-led coalition fighting on the government's side has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in Yemen's north and west. The Houthis often retaliate by firing projectiles and bomber drones at the Saudi territory.

