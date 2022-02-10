Saudi Forces Shoot Down Houthi Drone Over Abha Airport, Injuring 12 Civilians - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Saudi Arabia's air force has shot down a drone over Abha International airport in the country's southwest, purportedly launched by Houthi rebels from Yemen, resulting in the injuries of 12 civilians by shrapnel, media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Saudi Arabia's air force has shot down a drone over Abha International airport in the country's southwest, purportedly launched by Houthi rebels from Yemen, resulting in the injuries of 12 civilians by shrapnel, media reported on Thursday.

Saudi broadcaster Al-Ekhbariya cited the Saudi-led coalition forces as saying that 12 civilians of various nationalities were wounded with debris and shrapnel when the drone was shot down over the airport in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier in the day, the coalition reported four people injured during the attack.

The coalition said it will take decisive action in response to the attack.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces and the Houthi rebels for several years. Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab coalition has been providing military support to Yemen by conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen. Abha airport, located in close proximity to Yemen, has been repeatedly targeted by Houthi rebels.