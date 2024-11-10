Open Menu

Saudi Foreign Affairs Minister Chairs Preparatory Meeting For Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit In Riyadh

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2024 | 10:40 PM

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah chaired a preparatory meeting on Sunday for the Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit, set to be held in Riyadh on Monday.

The Summit comes as a continuation of the joint Arab-Islamic summit held on November 11, 2023, in the capital of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which was convened under the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, with the support of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The Summit strengthened Arab and Islamic unity in addressing regional issues through coordinated efforts with the leaders of Arab and Islamic nations.

During the preparatory meeting, the participants reviewed the Summit's agenda and discussed pressing issues to be addressed at the high-level gathering.

Among those who attended the meeting were Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Engineer Waleed ElKhereiji, Deputy Minister for Political Affairs Ambassador Dr. Saud Al-Sati, Deputy Minister for International Multilateral Affairs and General Supervisor of Public Diplomacy Deputyship Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Rassi and Director General of the Foreign Minister’s Office Abdulrahman Al-Dawood.

