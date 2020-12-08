Saudi Foreign Minister Arrives in Khartoum for Talks With Top Sudanese Officials - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud headed to the Sudanese capital on Tuesday for talks with senior Khartoum officials on the latest developments in the country and bilateral relations, according to the Al-Arabiya broadcaster.

The top Saudi diplomat, who leads the country's economic and commercial delegation, will be briefed on the latest developments in the African nation, the channel reported.

Upon his arrival, the minister was received by his Sudanese counterpart, Omar Qamar al-Din, after which both top diplomats arrived at the country's foreign ministry to hold talks on bilateral ties and a conclude peace agreement recently signed in South Sudan's Juba.

Bin Farhan is also expected to meet with the chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok.

In early October, the Sovereignty Council, on behalf of the Sudanese government, ratified the comprehensive peace deal with rebel groups affiliated with the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF), an alliance of Sudan's political factions created in opposition to the government of ex-President Omar Bashir, who was toppled in April 2019.

Negotiations between the rebel groups and Sudan's central authorities were being held since 2019 in Juba as part of Khartoum's efforts to settle all internal disputes inherited from Bashir's three-decade reign.