Saudi Foreign Minister Confirms Commitment To Prevent Iran From Developing Nuclear Weapons

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 05:00 PM

Saudi Foreign Minister Confirms Commitment to Prevent Iran From Developing Nuclear Weapons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud confirmed on Wednesday his country's commitment to the international effort to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, and to make the Persian Gulf region a zone free of weapons of mass destruction (WMD).

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reaffirms the international efforts aimed at ensuring Iran's prevention from developing nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, and in making the Gulf a region free of WMD, in addition to the respect for state sovereignty and non-intervention in their internal affairs," Al Saud said at a press conference, held after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Gulf nations have repeatedly stressed that no WMD should be placed in the region, with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan pointing late last year to to the need to protect the region from WMD and ballistic missile deployment.

