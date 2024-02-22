Open Menu

Saudi Foreign Minister Meets With Egyptian Counterpart In Brazil

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Saudi Foreign Minister meets with Egyptian counterpart in Brazil

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met with Arab Republic of Egypt Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty (G20) foreign ministers meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The two top diplomats discussed the deep-rooted relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them in various fields, as well as the latest regional and international developments, mainly in Gaza and its surroundings.

The meeting was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Brazil Faisal Ghulam.

Related Topics

Egypt Gaza Saudi Rio De Janeiro Brazil Top Arab

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka ..

Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series

13 hours ago
 Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and ..

Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..

13 hours ago
 AJK observes Mother Language Day

AJK observes Mother Language Day

13 hours ago
 Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz

Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz

13 hours ago
AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase ..

AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase of medicines for public sector ..

13 hours ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar u ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq urges UN to take measure ..

13 hours ago
 'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's ..

'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's video tool Sora

13 hours ago
 Caretaker CM Punjab visits stadium to watch PSL

Caretaker CM Punjab visits stadium to watch PSL

13 hours ago
 Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in t ..

Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in test for US industry

13 hours ago
 Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd

Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd

13 hours ago

More Stories From World