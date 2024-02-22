Saudi Foreign Minister Meets With Egyptian Counterpart In Brazil
Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2024 | 12:20 PM
Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met with Arab Republic of Egypt Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty (G20) foreign ministers meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
The two top diplomats discussed the deep-rooted relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them in various fields, as well as the latest regional and international developments, mainly in Gaza and its surroundings.
The meeting was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Brazil Faisal Ghulam.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024
Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series
Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..
AJK observes Mother Language Day
Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz
AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase of medicines for public sector ..
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq urges UN to take measure ..
'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's video tool Sora
Caretaker CM Punjab visits stadium to watch PSL
Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in test for US industry
Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd
More Stories From World
-
Media experts Call for monitoring outcomes of digital platforms, AI programs6 minutes ago
-
Snow tourism mania heats up China's "furnace city"6 minutes ago
-
Messi the creator as Miami win in MLS opener6 minutes ago
-
"Article 20" stays in top spot of China's box office chart6 minutes ago
-
'Barbarians at the gates': US evangelicals back Trump as their defender16 minutes ago
-
China, Singapore share prospects for aviation maintenance sector: practitioners16 minutes ago
-
Economic Watch: Chinese companies ride RCEP momentum to boost exports16 minutes ago
-
Xavi confident of Barca getting past Napoli after 'undeserved' draw16 minutes ago
-
Mogao Grottoes' archaeological reports published26 minutes ago
-
"Article 20" stays in top spot of China's box office chart26 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks end at highest ever level26 minutes ago
-
Saudi-Chinese meeting Discusses Civil Aviation investment opportunities26 minutes ago