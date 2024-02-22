Saudi Foreign Minister meets with Egyptian counterpart in Brazil

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met with Arab Republic of Egypt Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty (G20) foreign ministers meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The two top diplomats discussed the deep-rooted relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them in various fields, as well as the latest regional and international developments, mainly in Gaza and its surroundings.

The meeting was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Brazil Faisal Ghulam.