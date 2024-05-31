Open Menu

Saudi Foreign Minister Meets With Iraqi Counterpart

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2024 | 06:33 PM

Saudi Foreign Minister meets with Iraqi counterpart

Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met on Friday in Beijing with Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dr. Fuad Hussein

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met on Friday in Beijing with Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dr. Fuad Hussein.

The two sides affirmed their strong fraternal relations and discussed ways to further enhance and develop them across various fields.

They also exchanged views on recent regional and international developments, foremostly the situation in the Gaza Strip and the ongoing efforts to address it.

