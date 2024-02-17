Saudi Foreign Minister Meets With Omani Foreign Minister In Munich
Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2024 | 12:10 PM
Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met with Sultanate of Oman Minister of Foreign Affairs Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al Busaidi on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference 2024.
During the meeting, the two ministers discussed bilateral relations and ways to develop them, reviewed opportunities for cooperation in various fields, and exchanged views on regional and international developments of common interest.
