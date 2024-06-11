Saudi Foreign Minister Meets With Russian Counterpart
Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2024 | 04:00 PM
Nizhny Novgorod, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met with Russian Federation Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov, with whom he reviewed relations and cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance them in various fields.
They discussed the latest developments in regional and international affairs and the efforts made in this regard.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Kingdom's participation, as an invited country to join the BRICS group, in the BRICS Outreach ministerial meeting in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod.
Saudi Ambassador to Russia Abdulrahman Al-Ahmad and Office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Director General Abdulrahman Al-Dawood attended the meeting.
