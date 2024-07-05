Saudi Foreign Minister Meets With Spanish Counterpart
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met on Thursday in Madrid with Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union, and Cooperation José Manuel Albares.
The meeting, held on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the European Council on Foreign Relations, discussed means of enhancing Saudi-Spanish relations in various fields.
The ministers also discussed regional and international developments, with particular emphasis on the Gaza Strip. Saudi Ambassador to Spain Princess Haifa bint Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf Al-Moqrin and Office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Director General Abdulrahman Al-Dawood attended the meeting.
