Saudi Foreign Minister meets with Venezuelan Counterpart

Nizhny Novgorod, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met with Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Minister of Foreign Affairs Yvan Gil Pinto.

During the meeting, they reviewed relations and cooperation between the two countries, ways to enhance them in various fields and intensifying coordination on regional and international issues of concern.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's participation, as an invited country to join the BRICS group, in the BRICS Outreach ministerial meeting in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod.

Saudi Ambassador to Russia Abdulrahman Al-Ahmad and Office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Director General Abdulrahman Al-Dawood attended the meeting.