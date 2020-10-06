Saudi Foreign Minister offers condolences on the death of the OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs

The OIC Secretary-General, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, received a letter from His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, offering condolences on the death of the Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs, Ambassador Ahmed Ssenyomo

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th October, 2020) The OIC Secretary-General, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, received a letter from His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, offering condolences on the death of the Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs, Ambassador Ahmed Ssenyomo.

Prince Faisal prayed Allah the Almighty to have mercy on the soul of the deceased and grant him forgiveness and to give his family patience and solace.

For his part, the Secretary-General expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Prince Faisal for this humane gesture and for his great interest in OIC and its staff.