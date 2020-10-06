UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Foreign Minister Offers Condolences On The Death Of The OIC Assistant Secretary-General For Economic Affairs

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 06:18 PM

Saudi Foreign Minister offers condolences on the death of the OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs

The OIC Secretary-General, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, received a letter from His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, offering condolences on the death of the Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs, Ambassador Ahmed Ssenyomo

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th October, 2020) The OIC Secretary-General, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, received a letter from His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, offering condolences on the death of the Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs, Ambassador Ahmed Ssenyomo.

Prince Faisal prayed Allah the Almighty to have mercy on the soul of the deceased and grant him forgiveness and to give his family patience and solace.
For his part, the Secretary-General expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Prince Faisal for this humane gesture and for his great interest in OIC and its staff.

Related Topics

Saudi Arabia Saud Family From OIC

Recent Stories

AJK govt committed to managing population growth: ..

55 seconds ago

OIC Receives Invitation to Nominate Qualified Cand ..

1 minute ago

Lahore Police don't hear common man, a local citiz ..

11 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima honours female graduates of UAEU, Z ..

19 minutes ago

Is Mehwish Hayat under fire following dance for a ..

1 hour ago

TECNO Announces the Launch of Camon 16 Premier, a ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.