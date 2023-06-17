Saudi Foreign Minister Pays First Official Visit to Iran in 7 Years - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud arrived in Iran on Saturday for his first visit to the country since Riyadh and Tehran severed diplomatic ties seven years ago, Iranian media reported.

The Saudi minister arrived in the Iranian capital of Tehran, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported.

The agency said on Thursday that the top Saudi diplomat would arrive in Tehran on June 17 to hold talks with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. The Saudi embassy in Tehran is also expected to reopen during the visit, the report said.

In early March, Iran and Saudi Arabia, with China's mediation, agreed to resume diplomatic ties that were severed in 2016 after Saudi Arabia's diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked following the execution of Shiite preacher Nimr al-Nimr.

The agreement to restore diplomatic relations and prepare for the opening of diplomatic missions was signed by the foreign ministers of the two countries at a festive ceremony in April. Among other things, the agreement provides for the resumption of direct flights between the two countries, reciprocal visits by top diplomats and security cooperation.

Earlier in June, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that the Iranian embassy in Riyadh, as well as the Consulate General in Jeddah and the country's permanent mission to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, would reopen on June 6-7.