Saudi Foreign Minister Praises Kuwaiti, US Efforts to Settle Qatar Diplomatic Crisis

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud praised on Friday Kuwaiti and US efforts to resolve the long-standing conflict between several countries of the region and Qatar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud praised on Friday Kuwaiti and US efforts to resolve the long-standing conflict between several countries of the region and Qatar.

Earlier in the day, Doha announced some progress toward addressing the regional conflict that has been ongoing since June 2017, when the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic ties with Qatar. Several other countries later did the same while others downgraded their diplomatic ties with Doha and introduced a total blockade of the country over the latter's alleged ties with various radical Islamist organizations.

Qatar, in turn, repeatedly denied all the charges related to terrorism, saying that the campaign against the country was based on lies. Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah also confirmed fruitful talks and underlined the role of White House senior adviser Jared Kushner in the process.

"We highly appreciate the efforts made by the sisterly State of Kuwait to bridge the gap in viewpoints over the Gulf crisis, and we are grateful for the American efforts in this regard," the minister wrote on Twitter.

"We look forward to reaching success for the benefit of the region," he added.