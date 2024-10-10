Saudi Foreign Minister Receives Iranian Foreign Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2024 | 12:30 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Abbas Araghchi.
The two ministers discussed relations and explored ways to strengthen them across various fields.
They also reviewed regional developments and efforts being made in this regard.
Prince Faisal later hosted a luncheon in honor of Araghchi and his accompanying delegation. Several senior officials attended the reception.
