Saudi Foreign Minister Receives Phone Call From Colombian Counterpart

Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a phone call on Saturday from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Colombia, Alvaro Leyva Duran.

During the telephone conversation, the two ministers discussed the developments in Gaza and its surroundings, and the impact on civilians.

They addressed the importance of the international community taking responsibility for a complete cessation of military actions.

The ministers also tackled the necessity of returning to the path of a just and comprehensive peace for the Palestinian cause, in a way that ensures international security and peace.

Moreover, they touched upon bilateral relations and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields.

