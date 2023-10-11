Saudi Foreign Minister receives telephone call from UK counterpart

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a telephone call Tuesday from United Kingdom (UK) Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

During the call, the two ministers addressed the perils of the continued military escalation in Gaza and its surroundings.

They emphasized the need to work on finding the necessary means to defuse tension and halt the escalating conflict in the region.

Both sides also discussed the importance of international cooperation to find a just and equitable solution that meets the aspirations of the Palestinian people.

They also highlighted the significance of mitigating the repercussions of this crisis to protect civilians and uphold international peace and security.