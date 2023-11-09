Saudi Foreign Minister receives UK Foreign Secretary

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received the United Kingdom (UK) Foreign Secretary James Cleverly here on Thursday.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and ways of enhancing them in various areas of cooperation, in addition to discussing the latest developments in Gaza and its surroundings and international efforts.

The Foreign Minister reiterated the Kingdom's position in rejecting the targeting of civilians in any form, stressing the need for reaching an immediate cessation of the military escalation and lifting the siege on Gaza to help open safe corridors to allow delivery of relief and humanitarian aid to civilians.

The minister urged the UK, as a permanent member of the Security Council, to work to ensure that the council fulfils its responsibility to maintain international peace and security.