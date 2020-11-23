UrduPoint.com
Saudi Foreign Minister Refutes Reports Of Crown Prince's Meeting With Israeli Officials

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Saudi Foreign Minister Refutes Reports of Crown Prince's Meeting With Israeli Officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Monday denied media reports of a meeting between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel's Haaretz newspaper reported earlier in the day that Netanyahu had paid a secret visit to Saudi Arabia and met there with the crown prince and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. According to the news outlet, the meeting was also attended by the head of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, Yossi Cohen.

"I have seen press reports about a purported meeting between HRH the Crown Prince and Israeli officials during the recent visit by @SecPompeo. No such meeting occurred. The only officials present were American and Saudi," the minister said in a Twitter post.

