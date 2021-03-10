(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud expressed the belief on Wednesday that the formation of a new Yemeni government and the implementation of the agreements reached in Riyadh were an important step toward a comprehensive political resolution of the crisis in the middle Eastern country.

"We reaffirm our support in reaching a political resolution to the Yemeni crisis. The implementation of the Riyadh agreement and the formation of a new Yemeni government are an important step towards reopening the path towards a comprehensive political resolution to the crisis.

We affirm our support for the efforts of the UN special envoy for Yemen in reaching a comprehensive ceasefire and initiating a comprehensive political process," Al Saud said at a press conference, held after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths paid a visit to Saudi Arabia to negotiate a nationwide ceasefire in Yemen with Yemeni and Saudi officials in February after tensions escalated in the Marib governorate.