UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Foreign Minister Says Formation Of New Yemeni Gov't Contributes To Crisis Resolution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 04:50 PM

Saudi Foreign Minister Says Formation of New Yemeni Gov't Contributes to Crisis Resolution

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud expressed the belief on Wednesday that the formation of a new Yemeni government and the implementation of the agreements reached in Riyadh were an important step toward a comprehensive political resolution of the crisis in the middle Eastern country.

"We reaffirm our support in reaching a political resolution to the Yemeni crisis. The implementation of the Riyadh agreement and the formation of a new Yemeni government are an important step towards reopening the path towards a comprehensive political resolution to the crisis.

We affirm our support for the efforts of the UN special envoy for Yemen in reaching a comprehensive ceasefire and initiating a comprehensive political process," Al Saud said at a press conference, held after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths paid a visit to Saudi Arabia to negotiate a nationwide ceasefire in Yemen with Yemeni and Saudi officials in February after tensions escalated in the Marib governorate.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Russia Yemen Riyadh Visit Saudi Marib Saudi Arabia Saud February Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

7 minutes ago

Technology Innovation Institute’s Secure Systems ..

22 minutes ago

Has PTI faced setbacks on three legal fronts in a ..

23 minutes ago

Little farmers learn agriculture with EU-funded pr ..

2 minutes ago

Nigeria says army kills 25 Boko Haram militants in ..

2 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report 10 march ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.