Saudi Foreign Minister Says Intends to Invite Iranian President to Visit Riyadh

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud said on Saturday that he intends to convey to the Iranian president an invitation from the kingdom's crown prince to visit Riyadh, noting that talks with his Iranian counterpart had been positive.

"I hope to meet with the president of Iran to convey an invitation from the crown prince of Saudi Arabia to visit the kingdom," the minister said at a joint press conference in Tehran.

The top Saudi diplomat arrived in Iran on Saturday on his first visit to the country since Riyadh and Tehran severed diplomatic ties seven years ago, Iranian media reported.

In Tehran, the Saudi minister held talks with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, which he described as "positive and open" during a press conference. Faisal bin Farhan also noted the importance of cooperation with Tehran on regional security, particularly in the area of maritime shipping and waterways.

In early March, Iran and Saudi Arabia, with China's mediation, agreed to resume diplomatic ties that were severed in 2016 after Saudi Arabia's diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked following the execution of Shiite preacher Nimr al-Nimr. The agreement to restore diplomatic relations and prepare for the opening of diplomatic missions was signed by the foreign ministers of the two countries at a festive ceremony in April. Among other things, the agreement provides for the resumption of direct flights between the two countries, reciprocal visits by top diplomats and security cooperation.

In early June, Iran officially reopened its consulate in Jeddah and the country's permanent mission to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).