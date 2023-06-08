Saudi Foreign Minister Says Syria Made Very Clear Commitments to Meet Expectations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Syria made very clear commitments to meet the expectations of the region and the international community amid its return to the Arab League, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said on Thursday.

"You all have seen the statement issued after our meeting in Oman, which we held before the return to the Arab League, in which Syria made very clear commitments on all of those fronts to work with us to address them in a way that meets the expectations not just of us and the region but of the international community," the minister said during a joint press conference with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Riyadh.