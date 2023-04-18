UrduPoint.com

Saudi Foreign Minister, Syrian President Discuss Syrian Crisis, Diplomatic Normalization

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2023 | 11:37 PM

Syrian President Bashar Assad met with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Damascus on Tuesday to discuss ways to resolve the Syrian crisis and achieve normalization of relations between Syria and the Arab world, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

Earlier in the day, the Saudi minister arrived in the Syrian capital, which marked the first trip of the kingdom's top diplomat to Syria since 2011. Last week, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad visited Saudi Arabia as part of efforts to resume bilateral dialogue.

"President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Bashar Al-Assad received His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, as part of his official visit to the Syrian capital, Damascus ... During the reception, they discussed the efforts exerted to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis that preserves Syria's unity, security, stability, Arab identity, and territorial integrity, in a way that achieves the good of its brotherly people," the ministry said in a statement released on Twitter.

The officials also discussed the steps they believe are necessary to resolving the crisis in Syria, which will "contribute to the return of Syria to its Arab surroundings and the resumption of its natural role in the Arab world," according to the statement.

During the meeting, the top Saudi diplomat stressed the importance of providing the environment conducive for humanitarian aid to reach all regions in Syria as well as creating conditions for the return of Syrian refugees, the Saudi ministry added.

Last week, foreign ministers from six member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council, as well as Egypt, Iraq and Jordan, met in the Saudi city of Jeddah to discuss the possible return of Syria to the League of Arab States after its membership was suspended in 2011 due to the civil war in the country. The joint statement of the meeting called for the unity of Syria and its return to the "Arab bosom."

