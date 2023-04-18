Saudi Foreign Minister to Arrive in Syria on Tuesday - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud will arrive in Damascus on Tuesday, a source told Sputnik.

The kingdom's top diplomats have not visited Syria since a start of the civil war in 2011.

"The plane with the Saudi guest will land at the Damascus International Airport around 2.30 pm (11:30 a.m.), after that he will go to the presidential palace to meet with Syrian President Bashar Assad," the source said, adding that the Saudi top diplomat also plans to meet with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.

Mekdad visited Saudi Arabia last week.