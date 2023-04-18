Saudi Foreign Minister To Give Assad Invitation To Visit Kingdom - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2023 | 04:10 PM
CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud will forward an invitation to visit the kingdom to Syrian President Bashar Assad, the pan-Arab Al Mayadeen tv channel reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
Earlier in the day, a source told Sputnik that the Saudi top diplomat will visit Damascus on Tuesday.
According to the TV channel, Assad may visit Saudi Arabia after the end of Ramadan.