Saudi Foreign Minister to Pay Official Visit to Iran on Saturday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud will arrive in Tehran on June 17 to hold talks with Iranian officials, Iranian media reported on Thursday.

The Saudi embassy in Tehran is expected to be reopened during the top diplomat's visit, the Tasnim news agency said.

In early March, Iran and Saudi Arabia, with China's mediation, agreed to resume diplomatic relations that were severed in 2016 after Saudi Arabia's diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked following the execution of Shiite preacher Nimr al-Nimr. The agreement on the restoration of diplomatic ties and preparation for the opening of diplomatic missions was signed by the foreign ministers of the two countries at a festive ceremony in April.

The deal provides, in particular, for the resumption of direct flights between the two countries, mutual visits of top diplomats and security cooperation.

Earlier in June, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that the Iranian embassy in Riyadh, as well as the Consulate General in Jeddah and the country's permanent mission to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, would be reopened on June 6-7.