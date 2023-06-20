Saudi Foreign Minister Urges Sudanese Rivals to Opt for Political Dialogue

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan called on the warring Sudanese parties on Tuesday to stop military escalation and begin political talks to restore security and stability in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan called on the warring Sudanese parties on Tuesday to stop military escalation and begin political talks to restore security and stability in the country.

The Saudi diplomat, whose country is acting as a ceasefire facilitator in the conflict, talked to Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council chair Abdel Fattah Burhan and rebel paramilitary Rapid Support Forces' leader Mohamed Hamdan Daglo by phone.

"His Highness the Foreign Minister renewed the Kingdom's call for calm, giving priority to the national interest, stopping all forms of military escalation, and resorting to a political solution that guarantees the return of security and stability to Sudan and its people," the Saudi ministry said.

The diplomat "stressed the importance of the commitment of all Sudanese parties in order to restore the course of humanitarian action, protect civilians and relief actors, and the safety of humanitarian corridors for the arrival of basic aid."

The parties to the conflict, which has left more than 900 people dead and thousands more injured since mid-April, have agreed on a 72-hour ceasefire that expires on Wednesday. They pledged during talks in Jeddah to refrain from attacks and allow the unfettered movement of humanitarian assistance throughout the country.