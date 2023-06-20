UrduPoint.com

Saudi Foreign Minister Urges Sudanese Rivals To Opt For Political Dialogue

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2023 | 10:04 PM

Saudi Foreign Minister Urges Sudanese Rivals to Opt for Political Dialogue

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan called on the warring Sudanese parties on Tuesday to stop military escalation and begin political talks to restore security and stability in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan called on the warring Sudanese parties on Tuesday to stop military escalation and begin political talks to restore security and stability in the country.

The Saudi diplomat, whose country is acting as a ceasefire facilitator in the conflict, talked to Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council chair Abdel Fattah Burhan and rebel paramilitary Rapid Support Forces' leader Mohamed Hamdan Daglo by phone.

"His Highness the Foreign Minister renewed the Kingdom's call for calm, giving priority to the national interest, stopping all forms of military escalation, and resorting to a political solution that guarantees the return of security and stability to Sudan and its people," the Saudi ministry said.

The diplomat "stressed the importance of the commitment of all Sudanese parties in order to restore the course of humanitarian action, protect civilians and relief actors, and the safety of humanitarian corridors for the arrival of basic aid."

The parties to the conflict, which has left more than 900 people dead and thousands more injured since mid-April, have agreed on a 72-hour ceasefire that expires on Wednesday. They pledged during talks in Jeddah to refrain from attacks and allow the unfettered movement of humanitarian assistance throughout the country.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Jeddah Saudi Sudan All From

Recent Stories

UN urges Sudan neighbours to keep borders open as ..

UN urges Sudan neighbours to keep borders open as exodus tops 500,000

1 minute ago
 Four shot dead near West Bank settlement: Israeli ..

Four shot dead near West Bank settlement: Israeli medics

4 seconds ago
 Open katchery held in Tehsil Rustam

Open katchery held in Tehsil Rustam

1 minute ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed praises ERC&#039;s efforts during ..

Hamdan bin Zayed praises ERC&#039;s efforts during Year of Sustainability

7 minutes ago
 EU Believes Moldovan Constitutional Court Has Righ ..

EU Believes Moldovan Constitutional Court Has Right to Ban Opposition Sor Party

7 minutes ago
 Mayorkas, DHS Scrap Trump Policy, Allow 337,000 Il ..

Mayorkas, DHS Scrap Trump Policy, Allow 337,000 Illegals to Stay in US - Stateme ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.