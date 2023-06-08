Saudi Foreign Minister, US State Secretary Discuss Strategic Partnership

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed strategic partnership, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

The talks were held on the sidelines of a meeting between the top diplomats of the United States and Gulf countries.

"During the meeting, they reviewed aspects of the strategic partnership between the Kingdom and the US, and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields, in addition to discussing regional and international developments," the Saudi ministry said.

Blinken arrived in Jeddah on Tuesday from Israel, where he said Washington would work to achieve peace and normalize relations between the Jewish state and Saudi Arabia.