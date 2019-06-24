Saudi Foreign Minister Warns Against Iran-US War in Gulf Region Amid Increased Tensions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said a possible war between Iran and the United States would be dangerous for everyone, but accused Tehran of escalating the situation in the Gulf region.

"Everybody is trying to avoid war in the region. War would be dangerous for everyone. However, the escalation has always come from the Iranian side. Iran attacked tankers in the Gulf, not once but twice. Iran sent ballistic missiles and drones through its proxies the Houthis against Saudi Arabia's oil pipeline and the Saudi airport," al-Jubeir told France 24.

The minister stressed it was up to Iran to de-escalate as it had been engaged "in aggressive behavior and threatening moves.

"

Tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated a year after Washington pulled out of a landmark nuclear deal with Iran and reimposed sanctions on it. The United States sent warships to the Persian Gulf last month. Tensions rose further after Washington accused Tehran of attacking oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, an allegation the Islamic Republic had denied.

On Thursday, Iran downed a US military surveillance drone, with Washington saying it was shot down in international airspace. Tehran, on its part, insisted, that the unmanned vehicle was over Iranian territory.