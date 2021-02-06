UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Foreign Ministry Welcomes Election Of Libyan Interim Executive Authority

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 08:40 AM

Saudi Foreign Ministry Welcomes Election of Libyan Interim Executive Authority

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) The Saudi Foreign Ministry has welcomed the election of a transitional executive authority in Libya, as well as expressed hope that the move will result in the withdrawal of foreign militants from the country.

On Friday, the Swiss-hosted Libyan political dialogue forum elected an interim unity government that will be in charge until a national general election scheduled for December 24.

"The kingdom welcomes the results of the election of the transitional executive authority in Libya during the meeting of the Libyan political dialogue forum in Geneva under the aegis of the United Nations.

We hope that this achievement will preserve the unity and sovereignty of Libya, including the withdrawal of all foreign militants, and create conditions for the permanent settlement that will prevent foreign meddling, which is threatening the regional security," the ministry said in a statement on late Friday.

The ministry also hopes that the move will help to ensure security and stability in Libya.

Related Topics

Election Militants United Nations Saudi Geneva Libya December All From Government Unity Foods Limited Election 2018

Recent Stories

Poland warns diplomat's expulsion from Russia coul ..

8 hours ago

Wellens escapes to take Etoile de Besseges lead

8 hours ago

No change in Pakistan's principled position on Jam ..

8 hours ago

Merkel, Macron defend EU vaccine strategy

8 hours ago

C.Africa extends state of emergency by six months

8 hours ago

Canada trade deficit narrows to Can$1.7 bln in Dec ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.