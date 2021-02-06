Saudi Foreign Ministry Welcomes Election of Libyan Interim Executive Authority

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) The Saudi Foreign Ministry has welcomed the election of a transitional executive authority in Libya, as well as expressed hope that the move will result in the withdrawal of foreign militants from the country.

On Friday, the Swiss-hosted Libyan political dialogue forum elected an interim unity government that will be in charge until a national general election scheduled for December 24.

"The kingdom welcomes the results of the election of the transitional executive authority in Libya during the meeting of the Libyan political dialogue forum in Geneva under the aegis of the United Nations.

We hope that this achievement will preserve the unity and sovereignty of Libya, including the withdrawal of all foreign militants, and create conditions for the permanent settlement that will prevent foreign meddling, which is threatening the regional security," the ministry said in a statement on late Friday.

The ministry also hopes that the move will help to ensure security and stability in Libya.