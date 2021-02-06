Saudi Foreign Ministry Welcomes Election of Libyan Interim Executive Authority

The Saudi Foreign Ministry has welcomed the election of a transitional executive authority in Libya, as well as expressed hope that the move will result in the withdrawal of foreign militants from the country

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) The Saudi Foreign Ministry has welcomed the election of a transitional executive authority in Libya, as well as expressed hope that the move will result in the withdrawal of foreign militants from the country.

On Friday, the Swiss-hosted Libyan political dialogue forum elected an interim unity government that will be in charge until a national general election scheduled for December 24.

"The kingdom welcomes the results of the election of the transitional executive authority in Libya during the meeting of the Libyan political dialogue forum in Geneva under the aegis of the United Nations. We hope that this achievement will preserve the unity and sovereignty of Libya, including the withdrawal of all foreign militants, and create conditions for the permanent settlement that will prevent foreign meddling, which is threatening the regional security," the ministry said in a statement on late Friday.

The ministry also hopes that the move will help to ensure security and stability in Libya.

The Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also welcomed the announcement, expressing hope that the move will contribute to overcoming the division of the country and create the necessary conditions for holding general elections in late 2021.

"Algeria welcomes the progress achieved in the Libyan political dialogue under the auspices of the UN and the formation of an interim executive authority. We express our full readiness to cooperate with it in order to ensure security and stability," the ministry said in a statement.

Libya has been torn by internal conflicts since 2011 when its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and murdered. The North African country has been split between rival administrations for years, with the western part being controlled by the Government of National Accord and the eastern part by the Libyan National Army.

In early November, the warring sides agreed to launch the UN-led talks to find a political solution to the Libyan crisis. In mid-November, participants agreed on a road map for the unification of state power bodies in the country.