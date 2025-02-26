BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Saudi Founding Day celebration held in the Chinese capital, providing an opportunity to the audience to explore three centuries of Saudi history and culture.

The event organized by Saudi Embassy, Beijing showcased Kingdom's rich heritage through historical exhibits, Sadu storytelling, Arabic calligraphy, and other immersive experiences.

The event attended by ambassadors, senior officials, Saudi community in China, and a large number of Chinese nationals also featured a variety of activities, including traditional crafts, Bisht weaving and leather crafting etc. The celebration with remarkable public interaction took attendees back to 1727, the founding year of the first Saudi state.

Additionally, Saudi cuisine and traditional tea provided further insight into the Kingdom's cultural heritage.

Welcoming the distinguished audience, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the People's Republic of China, Abdulrahman Alharbi said that the Saudi leadership places great importance on enhancing cultural cooperation between Saudi Arabia and China.

The relations between the two countries have spanned decades of solid friendship, ongoing cooperation, and mutual respect.

He said that this year marks the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two friendly countries. He commended the remarkable and exceptional development that these relations witnessed in recent years across various fields, including political, economic, cultural, commercial, investment and other fields.

Today, this relationship has evolved into a comprehensive strategic partnership that serves the common interests of the two friendly countries in all sectors, particularly within the framework of convergence and alignment between their respective development plans, the Saudi Vision 2030 and the Belt and Road Initiative.

"We affirm our commitment to continue hard work and fruitful cooperation with our Chinese friends and partners to strengthen the distinguished relations," he added.

The ambassador said that among the important fields of cooperation between our two friendly countries, which have witnessed remarkable development during the past period, is cultural cooperation. It is a fundamental pillar for developing bilateral relations between our two countries and an important tool for enhancing mutual understanding and people-to-people communication between the citizens of the two friendly countries.

He also mentioned some evidence that confirms the steady growth in cultural exchanges between the two countries, which have a long history and a rich heritage, and a profound cultural experience.

During the past year, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was chosen as the guest of honour at the Beijing International Book Fair. The Prince Mohammed bin Salman Award for Cultural Cooperation between the two friendly countries was also launched, which aims to honour distinguished people in both countries in the cultural field, he added.

He highlighted that the Chinese language was also introduced as a subject in public schools in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Furthermore, the proclamation of the current year 2025 as a Saudi-Chinese Year of Culture, which will include holding various events that will contribute to enriching the cultural scene in both countries and strengthening the historical friendship between the Saudi and Chinese peoples.

"On this precious national occasion, we renew our pledge and loyalty to our wise leadership, and we affirm our pride in our ancient history and our readiness to continue the path of growth and development," he added.

Saudi Arabia celebrates Founding Day on February 22, a commemoration of the Kingdom's deep historical roots and the vision of its first ruler, Imam Mohammed bin Saud, who laid the foundation for what would become the modern Saudi state in 1727.

APP/asg