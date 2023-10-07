Open Menu

Saudi FSC Chief: Private Sector Keen To Utilize Available Opportunities To Boost Trade With Cuba

Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Saudi FSC Chief: Private sector keen to utilize available opportunities to boost trade with Cuba

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) President of the Federation of Saudi Chambers (FSC) Hassan bin Mujib Al-Huwaizi said the private sector looks forward to boosting trade between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Cuba in light of the available opportunities.

Al-Huwaizi expressed optimism about a promising future for trade and investment between the two countries as he met in Riyadh today with Cuban Vice Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Ricardo Cabrisas, who is visiting the Kingdom in a delegtion of government officials.

He underscored the Saudi-Cuban determination to upgrade economic relations between the two countries, highlighting the important role of the Saudi and Cuban business sectors in advancing the path of economic cooperation.

Cabrisas noted the great incentives and protection that the Cuban investment act provides for foreign investors.

He added that discussions are underway with Saudi officials about banking cooperation and agreements to enhance investment between the two countries.

Trade exchange between the Kingdom and Cuba hit US$97 million in 2022, up by 190 percent from 2021.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Business Riyadh Saudi Saudi Arabia Cuba From Government Million

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 04 South Africa Vs. S ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 04 South Africa Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

11 seconds ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Afg ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, ..

2 minutes ago
 Afghanistan in trouble as Shakib gets three wicket ..

Afghanistan in trouble as Shakib gets three wickets

22 minutes ago
 Bangladesh beat Pakistan to secure bronze medal in ..

Bangladesh beat Pakistan to secure bronze medal in Asian Games

1 hour ago
 Karachiites burdened with more increase in power b ..

Karachiites burdened with more increase in power bills

2 hours ago
 UAE’s Asma Alhosani made history on Friday as th ..

UAE’s Asma Alhosani made history on Friday as the country’s first woman to s ..

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates finish second at Gran Piemonte i ..

UAE Team Emirates finish second at Gran Piemonte in Italy

11 hours ago
 First land trip service connecting Ras Al Khaimah ..

First land trip service connecting Ras Al Khaimah with Oman&#039;s Musandam laun ..

11 hours ago
 MBRSC showcases UAE&#039;s global impact in space ..

MBRSC showcases UAE&#039;s global impact in space exploration at IAC 2023 in Bak ..

11 hours ago
 UAE records best-ever performance at Asian Games

UAE records best-ever performance at Asian Games

12 hours ago

More Stories From World