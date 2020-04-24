UrduPoint.com
Saudi G20 Presidency Calls For Urgent Funding To Fight COVID-19

24 seconds ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 08:44 PM

Saudi G20 Presidency Calls for Urgent Funding to Fight COVID-19

The Saudi G20 presidency on Friday stressed the need for immediate funding for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The Saudi G20 presidency on Friday stressed the need for immediate funding for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization is trying to help raise $8 billion, the sum required to combat the disease per the estimations of the Global Preparedness Monitoring board, an independent body overseeing preparedness for global health crises.

"COVID-19 is taking lives, separating families and threatening our economy. To fight it, funding is required immediately for emergency response, diagnostics, treatment, and the development, manufacturing, and deployment of necessary vaccines," the presidency said in a statement.

It also called for international solutions to the ongoing crisis.

"Global challenges demand global solutions and this is our time to stand and support the race for a vaccine and other therapeutic measures to combat COVID-19. We commend the existing funding efforts from around the world and underscore the urgency to bridging the financing gap," Saudi G20 Sherpa Fahad Almubarak said.

There are over 2.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide, with the global death toll approaching 180,000, according to the World Health Organization.

More Stories From World

