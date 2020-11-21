Saudi G20 Presidency Counts on Implementation of Pandemic Preparedness in 2021 - King

The Saudi Arabian G20 presidency is looking forward to the implementation of pandemic preparedness and response next year under the Italian presidency, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) The Saudi Arabian G20 presidency is looking forward to the implementation of pandemic preparedness and response next year under the Italian presidency, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said on Saturday.

"During our presidency, with the support of the G20 members, we proposed the Access to Pandemic Tools initiative which aims at ensuring focus on sustainable preparedness and response to counter any future pandemic. We look forward to furthering this discussion and implementation during the Italian Presidency next year," Salman said in a pre-recorded message at the G20 summit's side-event on the pandemic preparedness and response.

In his opening remarks at the summit, the monarch said that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is an "unprecedented shock" and called on G20 countries to address vulnerabilities exposed by the global health crisis.