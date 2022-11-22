UrduPoint.com

Saudi Games 2022 To Kick Off Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2022 | 07:31 PM

Saudi Games 2022 to Kick off Tomorrow

Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Saudi Games 2022, the biggest national sporting event in the history of the Kingdom will start its activities tomorrow (Thursday).

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Saudi Games 2022, the biggest national sporting event in the history of the Kingdom will start its activities tomorrow (Thursday).

The Saudi Games will be hosted by the capital, Riyadh from 27 October 2022 to 7 November 2022. In their first edition, the Saudi Games aim at upgrading the sports sector with all its components, and enhancing it with capabilities and talents that help expand the base of practicing sports and physical activities in the society, in addition to exploring a new generation of elite athletes, developing national organizational cadres, and advancing the sports infrastructure in preparation for hosting world-class championships.

The Saudi Games are one of the most important comprehensive sports initiatives stemming from the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which will have a qualitative and sustainable impact on the sports sector and the youth category in the Kingdom.

Athletes participating in the Saudi Games compete in 45 sports: handball, futsal, judo, wrestling, taekwondo, karate, jiu-jitsu, squash, gymnastics, darts, Muaythai, boxing, bowling, swimming, indoor rowing, table tennis, badminton, triathlon, volleyball, basketball, athletics and weightlifting, fencing, board skating, paddle, paddle board, chess, camel, equestrian, 3x3 basketball, beach volleyball, sports climbing, bicycles, golf, PUBG mobile, billiards, tennis, karting, windsurfing, archery, goalball, Paralympic table tennis, Paralympic weightlifting, wheelchair basketball, and athletics for people with disabilities.

The Saudi Games 2022 will be held in 20 venues across the city of Riyadh, making the Saudi Games the biggest single-city sporting event in the middle East.

Related Topics

Tennis Squash Sports Mobile Badminton Riyadh Saudi Middle East Saud October November Event All From Boxing

Recent Stories

Astana Talks on Syria Between Russia, Turkey, Iran ..

Astana Talks on Syria Between Russia, Turkey, Iran Underway Following Turkish Ai ..

1 minute ago
 Sweden's Ericsson Announces 10-Year Multi-Million- ..

Sweden's Ericsson Announces 10-Year Multi-Million-Pound 6G Research Investment i ..

1 minute ago
 12000 women mentored under 'Pakistan Million Women ..

12000 women mentored under 'Pakistan Million Women Mentors Initiative'

1 minute ago
 5 trucks loaded of hoarded onions seized

5 trucks loaded of hoarded onions seized

1 minute ago
 Russian Energy Imports to EU Fall by $6.3Bln to 15 ..

Russian Energy Imports to EU Fall by $6.3Bln to 15.1% in Q3 2022 - Eurostat

8 minutes ago
 National Highways and Motorway Police start awaren ..

National Highways and Motorway Police start awareness campaign to use fog lights ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.