Saudi Games 2022 to Kick off Tomorrow

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Saudi Games 2022, the biggest national sporting event in the history of the Kingdom will start its activities tomorrow (Thursday).

The Saudi Games will be hosted by the capital, Riyadh from 27 October 2022 to 7 November 2022. In their first edition, the Saudi Games aim at upgrading the sports sector with all its components, and enhancing it with capabilities and talents that help expand the base of practicing sports and physical activities in the society, in addition to exploring a new generation of elite athletes, developing national organizational cadres, and advancing the sports infrastructure in preparation for hosting world-class championships.

The Saudi Games are one of the most important comprehensive sports initiatives stemming from the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which will have a qualitative and sustainable impact on the sports sector and the youth category in the Kingdom.

Athletes participating in the Saudi Games compete in 45 sports: handball, futsal, judo, wrestling, taekwondo, karate, jiu-jitsu, squash, gymnastics, darts, Muaythai, boxing, bowling, swimming, indoor rowing, table tennis, badminton, triathlon, volleyball, basketball, athletics and weightlifting, fencing, board skating, paddle, paddle board, chess, camel, equestrian, 3x3 basketball, beach volleyball, sports climbing, bicycles, golf, PUBG mobile, billiards, tennis, karting, windsurfing, archery, goalball, Paralympic table tennis, Paralympic weightlifting, wheelchair basketball, and athletics for people with disabilities.

The Saudi Games 2022 will be held in 20 venues across the city of Riyadh, making the Saudi Games the biggest single-city sporting event in the middle East.