Saudi Games 2023 torch arrives in Madinah

(@FahadShabbir)

MADINAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) The torch of the 2023 Saudi Games has arrived in Madinah as part of its promotional tour for the largest sports event in the history of the Kingdom, which will be held in Riyadh from November 26 to December 10. Deputy Governor of the Madinah region Dr. Ibrahim Al Razhan received the torch on behalf of the governor.

After arriving at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport, the torch relay headed to Urwah bin Al-Zubair Palace, where athletes took turns to carry the torch before going to King Abdulaziz Square.

The 2023 Saudi Games' torch is traveling throughout the Kingdom, visiting 66 famous cultural and historical landmarks. It is accompanied by a number of champions and influencers in the society who have made great achievements with the aim of promoting the positive values of the Saudi Games and transmittin a message of peace and friendship.