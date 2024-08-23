Saudi Games 2024 Torch Relay Kicks Off
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2024 | 05:50 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The Saudi Games 2024 torch was lit in Diriyah, the historic capital of the first Saudi state. The relay marks the beginning of the third edition of the national sporting event, which will take place from October 3 to 17 in Riyadh.
The torch relay, a symbol of unity and hope, will travel across all regions of Saudi Arabia, highlighting the country's cultural, historical, and tourist landmarks.
The journey will culminate on September 23, coinciding with Saudi National Day.
The governor of Diriyah, Prince Fahd bin Saad bin Abdullah, presided over the launch ceremony.
He emphasized the government's commitment to promoting sports and nurturing young talent. Former football captain Ahmed Eid and Taekwondo athlete Dunya Abutaleb participated in the event. Established in 2022, the Saudi Games aims to foster a more active and healthy society. With a total prize pool of SAR200 million, this year's edition will feature competitions in 53 sports.
