Saudi GEA head launches' City Hub' project in 7 cities

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Chairman of the board of Directors of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA), Turki Alalshikh, launched on Sunday the "City Hub" project, which will travel across seven cities during 2025, staying for 14 days in each city.

The project aims to enhance the quality of life for citizens and residents by geographically distributing entertainment activities across various regions of the Kingdom.

The first stop will be in Jazan on January 23, followed by Al-Khobar, Buraydah, Hail, Al-Baha, Taif, and finally Tabuk in August.

The "City Hub" project spans over 20,000 square meters in each city and features a variety of entertainment zones catering to all tastes and age groups.

The project also includes a diverse market and a selection of local and international restaurants, offering rich options to cater to all tastes and providing visitors with a comprehensive experience that combines shopping and gourmet dining.

The project is expected to create thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities, in addition to supporting investments in emerging areas, making it a valuable addition to the entertainment landscape in the Kingdom and enhancing efforts to achieve the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030.