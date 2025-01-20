Open Menu

Saudi GEA Head Launches' City Hub' Project In 7 Cities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2025 | 12:27 PM

Saudi GEA head launches' City Hub' project in 7 cities

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Chairman of the board of Directors of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA), Turki Alalshikh, launched on Sunday the "City Hub" project, which will travel across seven cities during 2025, staying for 14 days in each city.

The project aims to enhance the quality of life for citizens and residents by geographically distributing entertainment activities across various regions of the Kingdom.

The first stop will be in Jazan on January 23, followed by Al-Khobar, Buraydah, Hail, Al-Baha, Taif, and finally Tabuk in August.

The "City Hub" project spans over 20,000 square meters in each city and features a variety of entertainment zones catering to all tastes and age groups.

The project also includes a diverse market and a selection of local and international restaurants, offering rich options to cater to all tastes and providing visitors with a comprehensive experience that combines shopping and gourmet dining.

The project is expected to create thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities, in addition to supporting investments in emerging areas, making it a valuable addition to the entertainment landscape in the Kingdom and enhancing efforts to achieve the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030.

Recent Stories

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan

3 minutes ago
 Seminar in Sharjah on 'Quality Assurance in Higher ..

Seminar in Sharjah on 'Quality Assurance in Higher Education'

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Economic Development Department evaluates ..

Sharjah Economic Development Department evaluates 'Ruwad' projects

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2025

4 hours ago
 UAE participates in International Geological Surve ..

UAE participates in International Geological Survey Meeting in Riyadh

11 hours ago
Real Madrid regain LaLiga lead

Real Madrid regain LaLiga lead

12 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with members of Board of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with members of Board of Young Arab Leaders

12 hours ago
 Manchester City score six past Ipswitch Town

Manchester City score six past Ipswitch Town

12 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Ruler’s Court Eli ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Ruler’s Court Elite Men’s Cycling Race’

14 hours ago
 Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 launches largest rel ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 launches largest relief phase in Gaza amid ceasefi ..

14 hours ago
 Ten African teams to compete in UAE SWAT Challenge

Ten African teams to compete in UAE SWAT Challenge

15 hours ago

More Stories From World