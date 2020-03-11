Saudi Government Fails to Prosecute Yemen Civilian Casualty Cases - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Saudi Arabia has not prosecuted any individuals who are part of the Saudi-led coalition operating in Yemen for causing civilian casualties, the US State Department said in its annual Report on Human Rights Practices on Wednesday.

"The coalition's Joint Incident Assessment Team (JIAT) investigated allegations of civilian casualties, but the Saudi government did not prosecute any cases based on JIAT findings," the report said.

The armed conflict in Yemen between government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebels has been ongoing since 2015. A Saudi-led coalition of mostly Arab states has conducted military operations in support of Hadi leading to numerous civilian casualties.

The State Department's report noted that the Saudi-led coalition airstrikes have also contributed to the destruction of civilian infrastructure in Yemen in addition to causing civilian casualties.

"Saudi-led coalition airstrikes in Yemen reportedly resulted in civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure on multiple occasions," the report said.

The State Department noted that the pace of the coalition airstrikes declined in the fall of 2019 and the warring parties pursued a negotiated settlement to the conflict.