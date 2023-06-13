UrduPoint.com

Saudi Government Nominates Nine Entities For Sale Of Sacrificial Coupons

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2023 | 07:56 PM

The Saudi government has authorized nine entities for the sale of sacrificial coupons, with each hajj pilgrim required to purchase one coupon at a total price of 720 Riyals

Spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Muhammad Umer Butt, told APP that this initiative aims to facilitate Pakistani pilgrims who desire to perform their sacrifice with the assistance of the Pakistani government.

He mentioned that nine designated institutions have already set up counters in the vicinity of Haram Sharif to enable pilgrims to directly purchase Qurbani coupons during their visit to the sacred place.

Butt, told APP that in addition to the counters set up in the vicinity of Haram Sharif, pilgrims can also purchase coupons from mobile vans operated by Saudi Post and the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), located in various buildings.

The designated entities authorized for the sale of coupons include Saudi Post, Ehsan, Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Al Bir Society, Hidayah, Saudi National Bank (SNB), Al Rajhi Bank, Bank Albilad, and Tabrah.

The Saudi Post can be contacted at 966 112898888 Ext 9.

It can be contacted at 05785844060 Madinah Munawara; 0578972423, Makkah Mukarma.SPLonline.com.sa The coupon allows individuals to travel to Mina on foot and collect their portion of meat. Nevertheless, it is recommended to avoid going to Mina due to the high volume of people and the potential risk of getting lost.

