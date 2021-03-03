UrduPoint.com
Saudi Govt Declares COVID-19 Vaccine Must For Pilgrims This Year

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 20 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 02:09 PM

The reports say that the vaccination has also been declared mandatory for the health workers for the pilgrims coming to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj this year.

JEDDAH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 3rd, 2021) Saudi government declared COVID-19 vaccine as mandatory for all pilgrims for this year hajj, the latest reports said.

According to Arabic Daily Okaz, the Saudi authorities were considering to make COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for all the pilgrims. It quoted Saudi Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah as saying for this year hajj.

The Health minister said that receiving the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is a must for health workers participating in the Hajj season 2021.

He was quoted as saying: “You must prepare early to secure the manpower required to operate the health facilities in Makkah, the holy sites and Madinah, and the entry points for pilgrims for the 2021 Hajj season,” he said in an official circular.

Arab news reported that the minister said: “A vaccination committee must be formed for the Hajj and Umrah season, on which they have adopted the compulsory reception of the COVID-19 vaccine for participating healthcare workers,”.

Later, it said, the minister held a press conference, saying that quarantine was not required after contact with someone who had been vaccinated and completed immunization.

The minister said that quarantine was not mandatory for a person who received vaccination just two to three weeks before and came into contact with an infected person. There was fluctuating phase of Covid-19, he said, adding that the authorities were watching it carefully.

The minister declared March 2 of each year as “Health Martyr Day” to pay tribute to the health workers working in front lines in fight against Coronavirus. The Ministry would provide psychological and social support to their families, he said. As many as 6,505 people have died so far in Saudi Arabia due to COVID-19.

