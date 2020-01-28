(@imziishan)

The government of Saudi Arabia has reviewed the possible developments of the oil market considering the impact of the recent coronavirus outbreak on the Chinese and global economies, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) The government of Saudi Arabia has reviewed the possible developments of the oil market considering the impact of the recent coronavirus outbreak on the Chinese and global economies, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman on Monday said the the OPEC+ countries were capable in taking steps to support the market's stability, threatened by the recent pandemic.

According to the agency, the Saudi government is confident in the ability of China and the international community to stamp out the virus.

The cause for concern is the latest strain of coronavirus, which was first reported in China, but has now spread around the world.