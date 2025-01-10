Saudi govt issues new travel guidelines for passengers

(@Abdulla99267510)

Passengers must possess a vaccination certificate issued at least 10 days before arrival

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 10th, 2025) The Saudi government on Friday issued new travel guidelines for the passengers keeping in view the various health conditions.

The Saudi officials declared vaccines mandatory including those for meningitis.

NEW TRAVEL GUIDELINES FOR SAUDI ARABIA

The Saudi Civil Aviation Authority (GACA) informed all airlines across the globe and directed them to enforce the guidelines for the passengers traveling to Saudi Arabia from anywhere in the world.

According to GACA, the strict compliance with the new health directives is mandatory.

The guidelines regarding the required vaccinations are available on the Saudi Ministry of Health's website.

All airlines must ensure passengers traveling to Saudi Arabia are vaccinated against meningitis and other specified diseases.

The passengers must possess a vaccination certificate issued at least 10 days before the arrival. The certificate must not be older than three years for the polysaccharide type vaccine or five years for the conjugated type vaccine.

NEW TRAVEL GUIDELINES FOR CHILDREN

The new guidelines also made it clear that the children aged one year or younger are exempt from these vaccinations.

The airlines must also take necessary precautions during travel while violations of Saudi aviation regulations by airlines or passengers would result in the legal action.