Open Menu

Saudi Govt Issues New Travel Guidelines For Passengers

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 10, 2025 | 12:58 PM

Saudi govt issues new travel guidelines for passengers

Passengers must possess a vaccination certificate issued at least 10 days before arrival

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 10th, 2025) The Saudi government on Friday issued new travel guidelines for the passengers keeping in view the various health conditions.

The Saudi officials declared vaccines mandatory including those for meningitis.

NEW TRAVEL GUIDELINES FOR SAUDI ARABIA

The Saudi Civil Aviation Authority (GACA) informed all airlines across the globe and directed them to enforce the guidelines for the passengers traveling to Saudi Arabia from anywhere in the world.

According to GACA, the strict compliance with the new health directives is mandatory.

The guidelines regarding the required vaccinations are available on the Saudi Ministry of Health's website.

All airlines must ensure passengers traveling to Saudi Arabia are vaccinated against meningitis and other specified diseases.

The passengers must possess a vaccination certificate issued at least 10 days before the arrival. The certificate must not be older than three years for the polysaccharide type vaccine or five years for the conjugated type vaccine.

NEW TRAVEL GUIDELINES FOR CHILDREN

The new guidelines also made it clear that the children aged one year or younger are exempt from these vaccinations.

The airlines must also take necessary precautions during travel while violations of Saudi aviation regulations by airlines or passengers would result in the legal action.

Related Topics

World Saudi Saudi Arabia All From Government

Recent Stories

Saudi govt issues new travel guidelines for passen ..

Saudi govt issues new travel guidelines for passengers

47 seconds ago
 TRENDS organises First Annual Forum for 2025

TRENDS organises First Annual Forum for 2025

14 minutes ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Cha ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Chairman and Vice Chairman of UAE ..

14 minutes ago
 ‘Liwa Sports Club’ prepares for Guinness World ..

‘Liwa Sports Club’ prepares for Guinness World Records entry

29 minutes ago
 Inzamam, Misbah, Mushtaq Mohammad and Saeed Anwar ..

Inzamam, Misbah, Mushtaq Mohammad and Saeed Anwar named in PCB Hall of Fame for ..

32 minutes ago
 Death toll from Los Angeles fires rises to 10

Death toll from Los Angeles fires rises to 10

59 minutes ago
EAD issues resolution on assessment, management of ..

EAD issues resolution on assessment, management of risks resulting from soil con ..

2 hours ago
 Hunger crisis in Gaza worsens amid critical supply ..

Hunger crisis in Gaza worsens amid critical supply shortages: UN

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2025

4 hours ago
 UAE takes Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi into custody fr ..

UAE takes Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi into custody from Lebanon

11 hours ago
 DUPHAT 2025 concludes with AED9.35 billion in deal ..

DUPHAT 2025 concludes with AED9.35 billion in deals

12 hours ago

More Stories From World