Saudi Govt Issues New Travel Guidelines For Passengers
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 10, 2025 | 12:58 PM
Passengers must possess a vaccination certificate issued at least 10 days before arrival
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 10th, 2025) The Saudi government on Friday issued new travel guidelines for the passengers keeping in view the various health conditions.
The Saudi officials declared vaccines mandatory including those for meningitis.
NEW TRAVEL GUIDELINES FOR SAUDI ARABIA
The Saudi Civil Aviation Authority (GACA) informed all airlines across the globe and directed them to enforce the guidelines for the passengers traveling to Saudi Arabia from anywhere in the world.
According to GACA, the strict compliance with the new health directives is mandatory.
The guidelines regarding the required vaccinations are available on the Saudi Ministry of Health's website.
All airlines must ensure passengers traveling to Saudi Arabia are vaccinated against meningitis and other specified diseases.
The passengers must possess a vaccination certificate issued at least 10 days before the arrival. The certificate must not be older than three years for the polysaccharide type vaccine or five years for the conjugated type vaccine.
NEW TRAVEL GUIDELINES FOR CHILDREN
The new guidelines also made it clear that the children aged one year or younger are exempt from these vaccinations.
The airlines must also take necessary precautions during travel while violations of Saudi aviation regulations by airlines or passengers would result in the legal action.
Recent Stories
Saudi govt issues new travel guidelines for passengers
TRENDS organises First Annual Forum for 2025
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Chairman and Vice Chairman of UAE ..
‘Liwa Sports Club’ prepares for Guinness World Records entry
Inzamam, Misbah, Mushtaq Mohammad and Saeed Anwar named in PCB Hall of Fame for ..
Death toll from Los Angeles fires rises to 10
EAD issues resolution on assessment, management of risks resulting from soil con ..
Hunger crisis in Gaza worsens amid critical supply shortages: UN
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2025
UAE takes Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi into custody from Lebanon
DUPHAT 2025 concludes with AED9.35 billion in deals
More Stories From World
-
Saudi govt issues new travel guidelines for passengers47 seconds ago
-
Macron and Starmer discuss Ukraine, Middle East at UK meeting9 minutes ago
-
Navalny lawyers face long sentences in 'extremism' trial19 minutes ago
-
The populist and the scientist: Croatia's presidential candidates29 minutes ago
-
S. Korea presidential security chief says must be 'no bloodshed' over Yoon arrest39 minutes ago
-
Trump says arranging a meeting with Putin49 minutes ago
-
Shotgun watch: LA fire evacuees guard against looters59 minutes ago
-
Vietnam jails ex-lawyer over Facebook posts: court59 minutes ago
-
Veteran Monfils powers past teenager to reach 35th final59 minutes ago
-
Sinner declares innocence as ATP chief says doping case 'run by the book'1 hour ago
-
Djokovic claims he was 'poisoned' before 2022 Australian Open deportation1 hour ago
-
Rangers held by Dundee as title hopes fade2 hours ago