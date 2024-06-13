Saudi govt providing best facilities to Hajj pilgrims: Pakistani Journalist

MAKKAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The government of Saudi Arabia is providing the best facilities to the Hajj pilgrims who came from across the world to perfom Hajj.

A center has been established in the Hajj Media Hub to inform and guide the pilgrims, in which the flow of people continue.

These views were expressed by Pakistani Journalist and social media influencer Yasir Shami while talking to APP, he is visiting the Saudi Arabia on the special invitation of the Saudi government.

According to him, 1100 social media influencers from around the world came to Saudi Arabia on the invitation of the Saudi government, including two influencers from Pakistan, one of whom is Yasir Shami.

On the occasion of the visit to Media Hub Center, Yasir Shami said that the Ministry of Interior of Saudi Arabia has also set up its own pavilion in the Hajj Media Hub where the measures under the Makkah route are being informed.

The initiative is part of the Hajj Experience Program under Saudi Vision 2030, aimed at providing high-quality services to pilgrims from countries benefiting from the Makkah Route in collaboration with various government agencies.

He said that the Hajj Media Hub organized by the Ministry of Media is going on from June 10 to 16 at Makkah Chamber Exhibitions and Events Center.

Visitors to the Ministry of Interior's pavilion have the opportunity to learn about the important role played by the Makkah Route Initiative in facilitating the Hajj journey of many countries.

This year, the facility of checking and clearance in their own country has been provided to pilgrims at 11 airports in seven countries for the sixth time. Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Morocco, Bangladesh, Türkiye and Ivory Coast have been provided this facility this year. Thanks to this facility, Hajj pilgrims from these countries no longer have to stand in long queues in Saudi Arabia.

Yasir Shami said that he is satisfied with the arrangements made by the Saudi government for the pilgrims of Hajj, all the institutions of the government are performing the best duties within their scope.