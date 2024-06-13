Saudi Govt Providing Best Facilities To Hajj Pilgrims: Pakistani Journalist
Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2024 | 05:00 PM
MAKKAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The government of Saudi Arabia is providing the best facilities to the Hajj pilgrims who came from across the world to perfom Hajj.
A center has been established in the Hajj Media Hub to inform and guide the pilgrims, in which the flow of people continue.
These views were expressed by Pakistani Journalist and social media influencer Yasir Shami while talking to APP, he is visiting the Saudi Arabia on the special invitation of the Saudi government.
According to him, 1100 social media influencers from around the world came to Saudi Arabia on the invitation of the Saudi government, including two influencers from Pakistan, one of whom is Yasir Shami.
On the occasion of the visit to Media Hub Center, Yasir Shami said that the Ministry of Interior of Saudi Arabia has also set up its own pavilion in the Hajj Media Hub where the measures under the Makkah route are being informed.
The initiative is part of the Hajj Experience Program under Saudi Vision 2030, aimed at providing high-quality services to pilgrims from countries benefiting from the Makkah Route in collaboration with various government agencies.
He said that the Hajj Media Hub organized by the Ministry of Media is going on from June 10 to 16 at Makkah Chamber Exhibitions and Events Center.
Visitors to the Ministry of Interior's pavilion have the opportunity to learn about the important role played by the Makkah Route Initiative in facilitating the Hajj journey of many countries.
This year, the facility of checking and clearance in their own country has been provided to pilgrims at 11 airports in seven countries for the sixth time. Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Morocco, Bangladesh, Türkiye and Ivory Coast have been provided this facility this year. Thanks to this facility, Hajj pilgrims from these countries no longer have to stand in long queues in Saudi Arabia.
Yasir Shami said that he is satisfied with the arrangements made by the Saudi government for the pilgrims of Hajj, all the institutions of the government are performing the best duties within their scope.
Recent Stories
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
More Stories From World
-
Shevchenko hopes Euro 2024 will remind world of Ukraine's pain16 minutes ago
-
Saudi Scouts Association offers diverse opportunities for 4,200 volunteers during Hajj16 minutes ago
-
Fonseca named as new AC Milan coach16 minutes ago
-
President of Ukraine leaves Jeddah26 minutes ago
-
Leather products exhibition opens in west Afghanistan35 minutes ago
-
South Korea says 'closely watching Putin's preparations' to visit North35 minutes ago
-
Hajj 2024: 2.5mln pilgrims begin sacred journey for Divine forgiveness, blessings on Friday45 minutes ago
-
China unveils rules for fair competition reviews46 minutes ago
-
Italy's premier kicks off G7 summit to discuss global issues, Ukraine, Mideast56 minutes ago
-
Swiss govt hit by cyberattack ahead of Ukraine peace summit1 hour ago
-
Juventus appoint former PSG, Italy player Thiago Motta as new head coach1 hour ago
-
South Korea says 'closely watching Putin's preparations' to visit North1 hour ago