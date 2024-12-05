Saudi Green Initiative Forum 2024: Saudi Arabia unveils $60 mln environmental projects

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The fourth Saudi Green Initiative Forum has commenced in Riyadh under the theme ‘By Nature, We Take Initiative’, aligning with the 16th session of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (COP16) and reaffirming Saudi Arabia's dedication to environmental sustainability.

According to the details, five groundbreaking initiatives worth 225 million Saudi Riyals ($60 million) were unveiled. These initiatives highlight the Kingdom’s pivotal role in advancing climate action and environmental preservation globally.

With total investments exceeding SAR 705 billion ($188 billion), the Saudi Green Initiative currently encompasses 86 active projects. These projects are aligned with the goals of the Rio Conventions to reduce emissions, combat desertification, and protect ecosystems.

Saudi Arabia has reaffirmed its dedication to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2060, adopting a circular carbon economy approach. The Kingdom has set a target to reduce emissions by 278 million tons annually by 2030, alongside boosting renewable energy to 50% of its total electricity generation.

Currently, the Kingdom is developing renewable energy capacity to reach 130 gigawatts by 2030. Of this, 6.2 gigawatts have already been connected to the national grid, with projects totaling 20 gigawatts launched this year. A total of 44.2 gigawatts of clean energy capacity is currently under development, capable of powering more than seven million homes.

Additionally, Saudi Arabia is constructing high-efficiency gas-fired plants equipped with carbon capture technology, which will provide 42 gigawatts of electricity. Plants with a capacity of 5.6 gigawatts are operational, while others with a combined capacity of 30 gigawatts are in various stages of construction and tendering.

The Kingdom is making strides in carbon management by establishing one of the largest carbon capture and storage facilities in Jubail. The facility will capture nine million tons of CO2 annually by 2027.

Afforestation remains a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s environmental strategy. Since the launch of the Saudi Green Initiative in 2021, over 100 million trees have been planted, with millions of seeds sown to combat desertification. Efforts also include reclaiming more than 118,000 hectares of degraded land, contributing to the ambitious target of rehabilitating eight million hectares by 2030.

Saudi Arabia’s conservation milestones include the reintroduction of over 7,000 endangered species, such as the Arabian oryx, Arabian tahr, and ibex, into protected reserves. In 2024, the Kingdom celebrated the first birth of cheetah cubs in 40 years under its National Cheetah Reintroduction Program. Additionally, more than 110 red-necked ostrich chicks were bred in 2024, marking a significant step in reintroducing this species to its natural habitat after a century-long absence.

Two major protected areas, the Ibex Reserve and King Salman Royal Reserve, have been recognized on the IUCN Green List, highlighting the Kingdom’s leadership in environmental management.

Saudi Arabia aims to protect 30% of its land and marine areas by 2030. To date, 18.1% of its land and 6.49% of marine territories—spanning 400,000 square kilometers - are under protection. These efforts align with the broader vision to improve biodiversity, mitigate desertification, and enhance the quality of life for future generations.

The Kingdom’s comprehensive approach to environmental conservation, coupled with robust renewable energy initiatives, underscores its commitment to sustainable development on a global scale.