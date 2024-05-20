Saudi, Gulf States Offer Iran Any Help Needed In Raisi Helicopter Search
Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2024 | 06:57 PM
Saudi Arabia on Sunday voiced "great concern" after Iranian state media reported that a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi had gone missing, and offered to help with the response
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Saudi Arabia on Sunday voiced "great concern" after Iranian state media reported that a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi had gone missing, and offered to help with the response.
"We affirm that the Kingdom stands by the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran in these difficult circumstances and its readiness to provide any assistance that the Iranian agencies need," the foreign ministry of the Gulf kingdom, a longtime rival of Iran, said in a statement.
Iranian search and rescue teams were scouring a fog-shrouded mountainside as Iranian state media said "an accident happened to the helicopter" transporting Raisi, a 63-year-old ultraconservative.
In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, Qatar expressed its "deep concern" over the helicopter carrying Iran's president and foreign minister and offered "to provide all forms of support in the search".
The Gulf state's foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari gave "Qatar's wishes for the safety of the president, the foreign minister, and their companions", the statement added.
The United Arab Emirates said it was ready to "support search and rescue operations", and Kuwait declared it was standing "with the Islamic Republic of Iran in these difficult circumstances".
Shiite-majority Iran and Sunni-majority Saudi Arabia have long been on opposing sides of regional conflicts, including in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen.
In 2016 bilateral ties were severed after attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran during protests over Riyadh's execution of Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr.
But in March 2023 the Middle East heavyweights announced a surprise rapprochement brokered by China, and they have been in relatively frequent contact in recent months as they worked to contain the war triggered in Gaza by Hamas's October 7 attack on southern Israel.
That diplomatic outreach included the first phone call between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler, and Raisi -- just five days after the war broke out -- and a visit by Raisi to Riyadh in November for a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.
rcb-csp/ami/srm
X
Recent Stories
ZATCA urges businesses to submit VAT statements for April
Ministry of Culture, ALECSO launch Arabic Observatory of Translation
Tourism policy forum organizes program in Korea to promote health tourism
Wang Yi offers condolences over deaths of Iranian president, foreign minister
DIG Hazara ensures security for industrialists, foreign workers
Climate resilient strategy chalked out for Traffic Police to perform duty in siz ..
DPM Ishaq Dar in Astana to attend SCO FMs' moot
11 apprehended for carrying illegal arms
Attaullah Tarar receives 170 more students at Lahore Airport
Man City win historic fourth straight Premier League title
Islamabad police nab 303 drug peddlers
World Water Forum opens in Bali
More Stories From World
-
ZATCA urges businesses to submit VAT statements for April17 minutes ago
-
Wang Yi offers condolences over deaths of Iranian president, foreign minister19 minutes ago
-
World Water Forum opens in Bali24 minutes ago
-
Pope to visit Belgium, Luxembourg in September56 minutes ago
-
ICC prosecutor seeks Gaza 'war crimes' arrest warrant for Netanyahu1 hour ago
-
Strikes pound Gaza as Israel voices 'duty' to expand Rafah incursion2 hours ago
-
Iran's allies in 'Axis of Resistance' mourn Raisi's death2 hours ago
-
What we know about Iranian president's fatal helicopter crash1 hour ago
-
Gulf states mourn Iran president, top diplomat after fatal crash2 hours ago
-
Xi Jinping expresses condolences over death of Iranian president51 minutes ago
-
South Africa's top court strikes Zuma from ballot3 hours ago
-
War monitor says Israeli strikes kill six pro-Iran fighters in Syria3 hours ago