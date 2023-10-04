Open Menu

Saudi Hajj & Umrah Minister Begins Official Visit To Morocco, Tunisia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2023 | 05:25 PM

Saudi Hajj & Umrah minister begins official visit to Morocco, Tunisia

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, began an official visit to the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Tunisia.

Dr. Al-Rabiah will hold a series of meetings with a number of officials and relevant authorities in both countries to discuss the ways of facilitating the arrival procedures for Moroccan and Tunisian pilgrims and visitors to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The visit comes within the international communication efforts to build bridges of communication with the Islamic world, and highlight unprecedented services and facilities that the Kingdom provides to pilgrims and visitors.

